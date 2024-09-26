1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of Vermilion Energy worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,925,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,718,000 after purchasing an additional 71,476 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,231,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,447,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 901.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 166,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 150,322 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. 31.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.00. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.13.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Free Report ) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $350.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.54 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. Analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -12.59%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

