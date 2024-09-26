S&P Global Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.91 (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.91 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th.

S&P Global has increased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 52 years. S&P Global has a dividend payout ratio of 22.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect S&P Global to earn $16.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $511.44. The company had a trading volume of 130,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,525. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $528.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $500.51 and its 200 day moving average is $456.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.08 billion, a PE ratio of 57.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,915,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,915,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $530.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.18.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

