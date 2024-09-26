Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Jeffrey Dossett Sells 577 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total value of $120,708.40. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 64,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Wednesday, July 31st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 15,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total transaction of $2,367,150.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 475 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total transaction of $83,305.50.

Impinj Trading Up 0.6 %

PI opened at $214.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -611.57 and a beta of 1.78. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.39 and a 12 month high of $217.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Impinj from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Impinj from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Impinj

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Impinj by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,569,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Impinj by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,435,000 after purchasing an additional 33,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,211,000.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.