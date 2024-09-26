Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on September 30th

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.139 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VONG traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.18. 72,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.85 and a 12-month high of $98.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.13.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.