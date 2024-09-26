Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on September 30th

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.139 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VONG traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.18. 72,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.85 and a 12-month high of $98.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.13.
About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF
