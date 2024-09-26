1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,678 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 401.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,639,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,729,000 after buying an additional 2,912,942 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,063,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,920,000 after purchasing an additional 835,557 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CF Industries by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,546,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,933,000 after purchasing an additional 630,264 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CF Industries by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,928,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,779,000 after purchasing an additional 414,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 137.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 580,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,305,000 after buying an additional 335,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.73.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $83.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.98. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.13 and a 1-year high of $87.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

