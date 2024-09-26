1832 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAG. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 148,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 815,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,385,000 after acquiring an additional 88,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG stock opened at $32.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.32. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CAG shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,211,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,108.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

