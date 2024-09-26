1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 2,139 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 17,015 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $41.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.51. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $37.49 and a 52 week high of $41.65.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.