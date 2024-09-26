1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $1.55 Million Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 252.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $59.95 on Thursday. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $60.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.03 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

