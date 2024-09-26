1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 6,586 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Unilever by 1,866.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,135,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,451,000 after buying an additional 2,027,221 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 107.1% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,910,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,233 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,494,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,417 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,830,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,051,000 after purchasing an additional 951,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Unilever by 26.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,384,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,145,000 after purchasing an additional 911,443 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UL shares. UBS Group raised Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Unilever Price Performance

UL stock opened at $65.29 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $65.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.02.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.4773 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

