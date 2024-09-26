1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 266 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRI. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Primerica by 493.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Primerica by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PRI opened at $264.23 on Thursday. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.76 and a 12-month high of $265.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Primerica Increases Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $803.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.88 million. Primerica had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 27.81%. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Primerica’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Primerica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PRI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Primerica news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.85, for a total value of $507,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,081.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total transaction of $391,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 10,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,727.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.85, for a total transaction of $507,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,081.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $1,657,015. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.