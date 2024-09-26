Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Increases Dividend to $0.79 Per Share

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.785 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

Shares of VTHR stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $253.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $243.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.25. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $181.59 and a 52-week high of $253.88.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

