Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (VONV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on September 30th

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.437 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Shares of NASDAQ VONV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,425. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52 week low of $62.92 and a 52 week high of $83.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

