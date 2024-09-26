Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (VONV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on September 30th

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.437 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VONV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,425. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52 week low of $62.92 and a 52 week high of $83.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile
