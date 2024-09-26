DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Stake Cut by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888,247 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DBRG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,274,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,496,000 after buying an additional 256,016 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. lifted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 15,455,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,409 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,929,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,549 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,550,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,273,000 after purchasing an additional 334,381 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,872,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,381,000 after purchasing an additional 144,945 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.22.

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

DBRG stock opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.96. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.60.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $390.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.05 million. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 35.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is presently 2.58%.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

