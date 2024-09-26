First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,188 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,064,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,984,000 after purchasing an additional 47,167 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,933,000 after purchasing an additional 41,793 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,180,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 58,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,783,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,161,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. Barclays upped their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,962.90.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,837.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,953.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,767.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,274.91 and a 12 month high of $2,174.80.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $50.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.91 by $5.96. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $52.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 200.92 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.64%.

First Citizens BancShares announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.