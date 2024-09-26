1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 3,305 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ovintiv by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,055,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,072,000 after buying an additional 1,024,931 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,844,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,194,000 after acquiring an additional 142,296 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1,560.9% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,451,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,865 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,005,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,201,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 976,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,778,000 after purchasing an additional 57,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $38.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $55.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.46.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.76%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OVV. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

