1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $2.46 Million Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

MNST stock opened at $51.67 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $43.32 and a 1 year high of $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.09.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

