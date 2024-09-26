1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 2,205 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Security Advisor Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 16,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on COF shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.21.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COF stock opened at $146.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.10. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.23 and a fifty-two week high of $154.18.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

