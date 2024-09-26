1832 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,962,000. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $26,030,472.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,183,874.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 439,953 shares of company stock valued at $83,677,350. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $203.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $237.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.82 and a 12 month high of $206.30.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 35.37%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

