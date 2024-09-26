1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 5,685 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,234 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 533 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $75.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.52 and its 200 day moving average is $71.33. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $62.14 and a one year high of $80.27. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.44.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $495,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,812.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

