1832 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,837 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 45,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 25,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 71,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BK opened at $72.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.95. The stock has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.66 and a one year high of $73.19.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 43.52%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.86.

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

