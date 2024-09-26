Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Takes $210,000 Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 7.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in IDEX by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,532,000 after acquiring an additional 15,616 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,746,000 after acquiring an additional 15,437 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 34.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 39,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 10,185 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 48.2% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Stock Performance

NYSE:IEX opened at $209.04 on Thursday. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $183.76 and a 52 week high of $246.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.15 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.19%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on IDEX from $256.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

