Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Makes New $48,000 Investment in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OLPX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Olaplex by 2,108.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,593 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Olaplex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Olaplex by 38.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the first quarter worth $53,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Olaplex Stock Performance

OLPX stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 2.42.

Insider Activity at Olaplex

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $103.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.65 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 183,493 shares of Olaplex stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $376,160.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 241,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,265.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Olaplex from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLPX

About Olaplex

(Free Report)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.