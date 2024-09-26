Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Has $209,000 Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 19,000.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 200.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,177,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,128.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,177,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,077,128.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,794.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 0.4 %

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $214.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.94 and its 200-day moving average is $189.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $143.82 and a fifty-two week high of $217.69.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PKG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

