Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Buys 2,626 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 43,766.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.5% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Consumer Edge downgraded Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.70.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.43 per share, with a total value of $554,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 173,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,610,287.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LW stock opened at $64.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.85. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.99 and a fifty-two week high of $111.88.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 11.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

