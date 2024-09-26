Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Takes Position in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000.

Shares of FLIN stock opened at $42.13 on Thursday. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.08.

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

