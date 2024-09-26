Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Has $234,000 Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 29,990.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GEHC. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,991,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,519,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,893,000 after buying an additional 4,107,746 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,511,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,186,000 after acquiring an additional 471,910 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,875,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,021,000 after acquiring an additional 550,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,135,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $93.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.26. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $94.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GEHC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

