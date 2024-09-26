13,460 Shares in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Acquired by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UWMC. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in UWM in the fourth quarter valued at $6,705,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of UWM by 1,743.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 239,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 226,819 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,712,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,870,000 after acquiring an additional 199,900 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the second quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in UWM by 134.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 115,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 66,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

UWM Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:UWMC opened at $8.40 on Thursday. UWM Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $9.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.12 million, a PE ratio of 280.00 and a beta of 1.63.

UWM Announces Dividend

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $507.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,333.33%.

Insider Activity at UWM

In other UWM news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $10,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of UWM from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BTIG Research increased their target price on UWM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on UWM from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on UWM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UWM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.39.

UWM Profile

(Free Report)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

See Also

