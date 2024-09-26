Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Takes Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 825,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,704,000 after buying an additional 304,459 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,134,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 16.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,914,000 after purchasing an additional 223,347 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,813,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,466,000 after purchasing an additional 126,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the second quarter worth $10,265,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Commvault Systems

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 17,388 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $2,621,414.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,251,342.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $189,592.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,389.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 17,388 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $2,621,414.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,342.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CVLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $151.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 0.60. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.70 and a 52 week high of $157.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.11.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $224.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.54 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 32.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

