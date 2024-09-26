Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 86.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 156.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2,864.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $59.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.19. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.91 and a 1-year high of $65.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.75.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $414.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.88 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 23.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CBSH. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CBSH

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 19,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $1,249,391.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 997,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,476,149.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 19,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $1,249,391.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 997,112 shares in the company, valued at $63,476,149.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $336,274.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at $12,932,995.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,612 shares of company stock worth $3,184,609. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.