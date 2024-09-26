1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FERG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ferguson by 375.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,289,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,032,000 after buying an additional 4,966,821 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 589.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,619,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,570 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,563,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,781,000 after acquiring an additional 153,757 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in Ferguson by 1.4% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,104,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,846,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ferguson by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 975,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,422,000 after purchasing an additional 84,390 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Trading Down 0.8 %

FERG opened at $199.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $147.62 and a fifty-two week high of $225.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 37.03%. Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.54%.

Ferguson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Ferguson from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ferguson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ferguson from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ferguson from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ferguson

Ferguson Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.