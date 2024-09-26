Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KKR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.1% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:KKR opened at $131.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.55. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $134.85.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.27.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

