Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 995 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DKS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,106,341 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $237,697,000 after purchasing an additional 375,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,892,000 after buying an additional 166,687 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5,379.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 167,768 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,724,000 after buying an additional 164,706 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,346 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $167,683,000 after buying an additional 102,609 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 118,192 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $17,368,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $215.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $239.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.64.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.14% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.62.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

