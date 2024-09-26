Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Holdings Decreased by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,912 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,382 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,325,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $294,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,148 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its stake in Sunrun by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,300,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 4,611,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,777,000 after buying an additional 876,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,385,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,025,000 after buying an additional 729,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,172,728 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,651,000 after buying an additional 575,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,513 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $31,688.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 312,774 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,080.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,192,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,087,409.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $31,688.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 312,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,080.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,675 shares of company stock worth $3,253,289. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RUN shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sunrun from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Sunrun from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Sunrun stock opened at $18.29 on Thursday. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.56.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.88. The company had revenue of $523.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.76 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 66.36%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

