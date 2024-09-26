AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Purchased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AME. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 238.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 10,241 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in AMETEK by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on AMETEK from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.29.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE AME opened at $171.25 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $136.89 and a one year high of $186.32. The company has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.