Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBRA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,605,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,972,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,545,000 after acquiring an additional 838,654 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,592,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,732,000 after acquiring an additional 762,002 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,287,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,824,000 after purchasing an additional 559,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 461.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 563,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after purchasing an additional 463,344 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.30.

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $18.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.80, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $19.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.39.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $176.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 600.00%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

