Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Takes Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,787 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,339,145 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,219,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,127 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in América Móvil by 9.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,528,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $233,777,000 after buying an additional 1,128,671 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in América Móvil by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,821,322 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $181,891,000 after buying an additional 6,298,239 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in América Móvil by 3.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,528,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $159,139,000 after acquiring an additional 245,113 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 2,986,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,735,000 after acquiring an additional 258,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on América Móvil in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on América Móvil from $23.30 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of América Móvil from $18.90 to $17.80 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

Shares of AMX opened at $16.13 on Thursday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $20.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average is $17.83.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). América Móvil had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. Research analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

