1832 Asset Management L.P. Trims Holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 88.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879,652 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGM. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 1,957.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 26,361.5% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 27.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $33.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co. Ltd. Sanken sold 10,017,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $232,001,015.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,732,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,411,231.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

