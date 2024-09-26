Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Holdings Lifted by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 925.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Group Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of LCID stock opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Transactions at Lucid Group

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a negative net margin of 390.39%. The firm had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $282,471.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,028,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,368,761.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LCID has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.71.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

