Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,643 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 18.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Fortive by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 772,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,278,000 after buying an additional 38,122 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 6.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 52,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Fortive by 3.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,565,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,099,000 after acquiring an additional 94,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 6.6% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.23.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other Fortive news, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $1,049,657.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,281.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $1,049,657.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,281.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $508,141.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,135.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of FTV stock opened at $76.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $87.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.00.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Fortive’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.65%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

