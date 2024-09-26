ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 1,522 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ResMed by 18.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 85,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,407,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 14,793 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 13,903 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.9% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 31,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in ResMed by 33.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Stock Down 2.6 %

ResMed stock opened at $240.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.24 and a 1-year high of $255.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.41. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ResMed

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $2,833,378.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,799 shares in the company, valued at $85,060,983.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total value of $10,419,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,108.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $2,833,378.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,060,983.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,931 shares of company stock worth $22,644,807. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.