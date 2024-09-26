Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $4.89 Million Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,620,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 608,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,876,000 after purchasing an additional 270,885 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 884,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,842,000 after buying an additional 37,538 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IPG shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $30.72 on Thursday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $35.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

