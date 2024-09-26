Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,445 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WWD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Woodward by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,835,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,431,000 after purchasing an additional 77,654 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,345,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,359,000 after purchasing an additional 147,856 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Woodward by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 634,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,679,000 after purchasing an additional 74,734 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,426,000 after acquiring an additional 16,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 94.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 434,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,735,000 after acquiring an additional 210,746 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WWD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $152.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $197.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.11.

Woodward Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $169.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.54. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.03 and a 1-year high of $188.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Woodward had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $847.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

