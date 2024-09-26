Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Holdings Trimmed by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FOX by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,880,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,354,000 after buying an additional 1,653,913 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in FOX by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,577,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,816,000 after acquiring an additional 481,267 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,758,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,180,000 after purchasing an additional 268,778 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of FOX by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,294,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 453.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,029,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 119,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.06 per share, with a total value of $4,675,677.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at $42,044,457.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 119,705 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,675,677.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,044,457.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FOXA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FOX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cfra reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised FOX from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on FOX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.64.

FOXA opened at $41.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $42.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

