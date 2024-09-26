14,274 Shares in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

JANX opened at $47.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day moving average of $44.46. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 3.57.

Insider Activity at Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.20. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 291.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 709.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Janux Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 108,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $4,551,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,162,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,839,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,578 shares of company stock worth $12,071,151. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JANX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Janux Therapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Janux Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

Janux Therapeutics Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

