Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 58.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,787 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,669,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,223 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,800,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,551,000 after buying an additional 855,354 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,864,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,172,000 after buying an additional 714,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $15,058,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,816,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,546,000 after acquiring an additional 380,415 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $36.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.55. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $40.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.12 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PTCT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays upped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $77,191.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,124.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Featured Articles

