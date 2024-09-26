ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,569 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,806 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 792,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 75,130 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.5% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 16,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 635,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 37,816 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 103,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBAN. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.59.

In related news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $136,293.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,331.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 11,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $169,545.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 618,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,856.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $136,293.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,331.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,904 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

