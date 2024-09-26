ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 18.3% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 8,828 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 424,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,069,000 after acquiring an additional 138,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 56.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GPN opened at $97.06 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.70.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.93%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.84%.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,087.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Global Payments from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. William Blair downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.36.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

