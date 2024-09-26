2,172 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Purchased by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 709.3% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APO shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $124.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.11 and a 12-month high of $126.93. The company has a market cap of $70.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.02.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,351 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,801.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

