ProShare Advisors LLC Has $4.95 Million Stock Holdings in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,433 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Worthington Enterprises worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Worthington Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $19,073,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 60,700.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $26,329,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Worthington Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Worthington Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Worthington Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Worthington Enterprises Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of WOR stock opened at $42.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.25. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $69.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.40.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.21). Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $257.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Worthington Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.