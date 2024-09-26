ProShare Advisors LLC Has $4.92 Million Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,433 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 17.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 66,540.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total transaction of $100,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,138.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John B. Chang sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total transaction of $100,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,138.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $133,958.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 50,982 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,014.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,870 shares of company stock worth $4,716,057. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Stock Down 1.9 %

Cogent Communications stock opened at $72.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.47 and a 200-day moving average of $63.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.80 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.40.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.59. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 32.14%. The firm had revenue of $260.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCOI shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Cogent Communications from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.86.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

